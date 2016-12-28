Claire’s in Rock Springs To Close

Claire’s in the White Mountain Mall in Rock Springs is closing its doors for the final time on January 11, 2017.

Employees were notified on Monday that the store would close. Claire’s currently has four employees.

The fashion accessories store will begin transferring its inventory to other store locations, and today is the last day with the full stock.

Today is also the final day for ear piercings as those earrings will be some of the first items transferred to other locations. The store is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.