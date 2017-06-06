Clark Stith To Fill Vacant House District 48 Seat

Clark Stith has been selected to fill the open position for Wyoming House District 48.

The Sweetwater County Commission selected Stith to fill the position formerly held by Mark Baker during a special meeting on Monday.

Baker resigned effective May 15, 2017 in order to move out of the district and open a business in Green River.

Stith formerly represented Rock Springs Ward I on the City Council. He resigned from the position on May 10th because he resided primarily outside of the ward’s boundaries while staying with his fiance in Ward III.

The Commissioners chose Stith from a list of three people who were selected by the Sweetwater County Republican Party. Rick Cozad and Aaron Woodbury were the other two people selected to go before the Commission in consideration for the seat.