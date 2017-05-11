Clark Stith Resigns From Rock Springs City Council

During a special city council meeting last night, Rock Springs City Councilman Clark Stith announced that he is resigning from his position.

Stith was first elected to represent Rock Spring Ward I in November of 2012 and took office in 2013. He was reelected to represent Rock Springs Ward I in November.

Stith said the resignation came as he realized he has spent the majority of his time at his fiance’s home in ward III and did not feel it was right to represent a ward in which he did not primarily reside. Stith still owns a home in ward I and continues to pay property taxes on the home.

Stith said today that it has been “an honor and a privilege” to serve on the council.

He said he plans to remain active in the community and in politics, but he does not intend to run for Ward III.

“I think Ward three is being very well represented by David Halter and Glennise Wendorf, so I have no intention of running for the ward three seat,” said Stith.

The resignation took effect immediately.