Clark Stith Sworn In To Represent House District 48

CHEYENNE – Clark Stith of Rock Springs was sworn in as a member of the 64th Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday in the House Chamber of the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice E. James Burke administered the oath of office.

Rep. Stith was joined by members of the Wyoming Legislature, legislative staff and family members at the brief ceremony.

Following the administration of the oath of office from Justice Burke, fellow legislators welcomed Stith to the Wyoming Legislature. Stith addressed the well-wishers during the ceremony stating that he looked forward to serving the people of Wyoming.

“I hope to be a good listener and learn a lot and take advice from other members of the House, so we can get things done for the people of Wyoming,” Stith said.

Stith was appointed by the Sweetwater County Commissioners to serve the residents of House District 48 on June 5 to fill the vacant seat left by former Rep. Mark Baker who resigned May 15.

Speaker of the Wyoming House Steve Harshman also announced that Rep. Stith will replace Rep. Baker on the House Judiciary Committee.