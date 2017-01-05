Classes and School Activities To Resume Tomorrow

Classes and School activities in Sweetwater County are scheduled to resume tomorrow.

Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 cancelled classes and school activities today due to winter weather conditions, transportation concerns, and worries for student and staff safety.

In a release from SWCSD#1, Superintendent Kelly McGovern expressed appreciation to the maintenance, custodial, and other staff working while schools were closed as well as to those who have worked to ensure classes can resume tomorrow.

A make-up day for staff and students has not been scheduled at this time.