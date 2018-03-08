Classic Rockers Warrant Coming To “Big Show”

The Sweetwater Events Complex announced today that the classic rock band Warrant will play Wyoming’s Big Show on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 as part of their After Dark Concert Series.

Warrant, formed in Hollywood, California in 1984, has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. Song favorites include “Cherry Pie”, “Heaven” and “I Saw Red” and top selling albums in the late 80’s to mid-90s such as “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich”, “Cherry Pie” and “Dog Eat Dog”.

Earlier this month, it was announced that county trio Midland would appear in concert on Thursday, August 2nd. This year’s Sweetwater County Fair will run from July 29th through August 5th.