Climb Wyoming Receives Cash Donation From Rocky Mountain Power

(Rock Springs, WY) – According to a press release from Climb Wyoming, Rocky Mountain Power recently donated $5,000.00 to Climb Wyoming in Rock Springs to help create brighter futures for struggling single mothers and their families in Sweetwater County.

(Sweetwater Area Climb Wyoming Program Director Brittany Gray (left) accepts a generous donation from Ron Wild, Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager (right).

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. The funds will be used for Climb’s comprehensive program of job training and placement, mental health counseling and life skills training for low-income single mother families in the area

“We appreciate this generous donation from Rocky Mountain Power,” said Ray Fleming Dinneen, Climb Founder and Executive Director. “In Rock Springs, 41% of single mother families lived in poverty in 2015. We are very grateful that Rocky Mountain Power recognizes this need and is able to generously support us through this donation.”

“We are very proud of our ongoing partnership with Climb, and their outstanding efforts to provide new opportunities for single mothers and their children,” said Ron Wild, Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager.

About Rocky Mountain Power:

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation.

About Climb Wyoming:

Celebrating 30 years of increased independence for single mothers, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive program approach that includes job skills training, life skills and mental health services. At Climb, success isn’t just about getting a job – it’s about financial independence for struggling mothers and changing the generational cycle of poverty one family at a time. For more information, visit www.climbwyoming.org.