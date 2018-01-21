Clutch Shooting Carries Wyoming Past Utah State

Logan, Utah – After enjoying a sizeable first half lead the Wyoming Cowboys used clutch shooting in the final minutes to record a 85-77 win over Utah State on Saturday evening in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

It was the Pokes’ first win in the Logan in six trips dating back to Dec. 28, 1971. Senior forward Alan Herndon reached 1,000 points in the contest leading the Pokes with 21 points.

The Cowboys led for over 35 minutes and led by as many as 22 points. But the Aggies woud mount a second half comeback and took their first lead since the 12:29 mark of the first half after a pair of free throws from McEwen to make it a 62-61 game with 7:16 left in the second stanza.

The Pokes took a five point lead on a 6-0 run with all the points coming in the paint making it a 69-64 game with 3:47 left. From that point on the Aggies would get no closer than four points.

With the win, Wyoming moves to 12-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play, as Utah State falls to 10-11 overall and 3-5 in the league.

Wyoming will now host league leading Nevada Wednesday night in the Double A. The Wolf Pack (7-0, 18-3) are coming off a 74-68 Saturday win against Boise State (6-2, 16-4).

