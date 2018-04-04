Coach Bohl Pleased With Positive Steps By Cowboy’s Spring Offense

Laramie, WY – Several areas of the Wyoming offensive unit took positive steps forward in Tuesday afternoon’s practice said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. Bohl detailed the improvements he saw in several offensive position groups when he met with media following the Pokes’ seventh of 15 spring practices.

“Practice seven today and we worked some pass-under-pressure situations. I thought our quarterbacks did fairly well,” said Bohl. “We’re getting better in the offensive line. We did some live work there, and I thought our running backs ran the ball a little bit better.”

The receiving corps also came up with some big plays. Senior tight end Tyree Mayfield caught a couple nice balls across the middle from senior quarterback Nick Smith, and Smith hit sophomore wide receiver Avante’ Cox in stride on a deep ball late in the practice.

Asked how he saw the quarterback competition between Smith and redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal at this point of spring, Bohl said, “From my standpoint, today it seemed like things tightened up a little bit. I thought Nick (Smith) threw the ball a couple times right on point. We’ll watch the tape and evaluate it. We did a lot of pass-under-pressure work today where we put our quarterbacks and our offensive line under duress.”

Bohl also voiced his pleasure with the continued development of some of the young defensive backs and with the kicking game during Tuesday’s drills.

In addition to missing several veterans this spring, who had offseason injuries and surgeries, the Wyoming running back position was hurt hard this past week. Last Saturday, sophomore Trey Woods suffered a shoulder injury after junior Kellen Overstreet had suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the week.

“We did have a couple injuries that we’re concerned about,” said Bohl. “Trey (Woods) is one of those guys. They’re doing an MRI and an x-ray on him. He hurt his shoulder, and I think it is pretty significant. The original report that came back was inconclusive, but he may miss the rest of spring.

“Kellen (Overstreet) will be out for the rest of spring, and he’ll probably have surgery on his shoulder. We’re still trying to work to get Javaree Jackson (sophomore defensive lineman) back, so some pretty impactful guys. Along with the other guys who came into spring hurt, we’ve got a pretty lengthy list.”

The third of five weeks of spring practice will resume on Thursday, April 5 with an afternoon practice. Practices are closed to the general public. As Bohl stated, the Cowboys plan to hold a closed scrimmage on Saturday, April 7. Spring practice will conclude with the Brown and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 21. The Spring Game will be open to the public, with a 2 p.m. kickoff planned.