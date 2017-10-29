Coach Bohl’s Comments On Wyoming’s Win Over New Mexico

Laramie, Wyo – The Wyoming Cowboys rebounded from last Saturday’s first MWC loss at Boise State to grab a 42-3 win over New Mexico. The Cowboy defense came up big, especially in the first half, with a school record seven takeaway (five interceptions, two fumble recoveries).

Five of those takeways came in the first half as the Pokes built up a 42-0 halftime lead over the Lobos.

Here are some post game quotes for Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl:

“We showed up with great focus and there was a lot to prove. I know last year was last year, but that didn’t set well with us. Our guys had a great week of practice. We were focused, came out fast and played an explosive second quarter. (Last year the Pokes lost at New Mexico 53-35, trailing 35-7 at the half)

“The fumbled or muffed punt they had was huge. We did a good job on our kick-off coverage. Tim (Zaleski) did a good job punting. They have a great punter (Corey Bojorquez), but we did a nice job neutralizing him. Our offense answered the bell and it was an excellent team win”.

“Josh (Allen) played an excellent game and it was nice to see Austin (Fort) score some touchdowns along with John (Okwoli) and C.J. Johnson scoring right before the half. I was disappointed we gave up three points after they scored 56 on us last season. It was a tremendous defensive performance overall.”

Bohl was asked what he told his team at halftime in terms of maintaining their focus in the second half.

“We did talk about making sure we played aggressive and hard”.

“We came away with a big conference win. You want to play clean, play hard and I thought we did that. Our defensive guys flew around. Even though we didn’t score on the offense in the second half, I thought we moved the football, controlled the clock and got a lot of players in the game.”

Up next for the Cowboys will be the Border War Game with Colorado State. The game will be in Laramie this year with a 5:00 pm kickoff. After yesterday loss against Air Force, CSU is 4-1 in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division with Wyoming is 1/2 game back at 3-1. Boise State is on top with a 4-0 mark. Last year Wyoming defeated the Rams 38-17 in Ft. Colliins.