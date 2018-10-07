Coach Craig Bohl Comments After Pokes Lose At Hawai’i

The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a 17-13 Mountain West Conference decision to the Hawai’i last night in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Wyoming had a chance at victory, but a game winning drive stalled at Hawai’i’s 14-yard line with no time left on the clock.

Advertisement

Here are some comments following the game from Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl:

“Both teams really played hard and came down to which team made a play or two more.” Hawai’i took a 17-13 lead with 1:26 left in the game, as Hawai’i quaterback Chevian Cordeiro found JoJo Ward in the endzone on a 38-yard pass. Cordeiro was nearly sacked by Garrett Crall on the play, but escaped and dropped the pass in the endzone which turned out to be the game winning score.

“The guys played hard and scrapped. At times I thought we moved the ball fairly well. We didn’t play well enough to win and they are a hard team to beat on the Island.” Wyoming tallied 244 yards of total offense (87 passing and 157 rushing yards) to Hawai’i’s 304 total yards (148 passing and 156 yards rushing).

“Anytime you score on defense it is great.” In the third quarter, Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson intercepted a pass and returned it 61 yards for a TD to give Wyoming a 10-3 lead.

“We put good pressure on the quarterback tonight”. Wyoming recorded four sacks in the game.

“Offensively, Nico (Evans) played like a champion and got those extra yards”. Evans rushed for a career-high 192 yards on 24 carries. It was his third 100-yard rushing game this season. He has rushed for 612 yards this season.

“We got a lot of season left and we need a few more players to step up for us.” Wyoming is now 0-2 in the MWC, Mountain Division. Utah State and New Mexico lead the division with 1-0 marks. Division favorite Boise State (1-1, 3-2) suffered a 19-13 home loss yesterday to San Diego State.

The Cowboys return to action next Saturday at Fresno State (1-0 MWC West, 4-1).