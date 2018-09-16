Coach Craig Bohl’s Post Game Comments About Cowboy Football Win

Here are some comments by Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl after Saturday’s 17-14 home win over Wofford College.

“A couple thoughts that I had written down (before the game) that were going to be deciding factors were the steady hand wins and to stay positive. Those two themes really carried us on. There was certainly adversity during the course of the game. At times we didn’t play particularly well. ”

“Wofford had a good plan. They play really hard and are a program that has no quit in them. We knew we had to play well, and I don’t think we did that through portions of the game. It put us behind the eight ball, but our guys answered the bell.”

“Going through the stretch we have, not only do we have some injured guys, but we were physically beat up headed into this game. Our mantra was just get to 1-0 this week. Now, we need to use this bye week and get ready for conference play.” The Pokes entered the game with only one healthy running back and tight end.

“For a quarterback to manage a two-minute drive, there are so many variables. That’s one of the harder things in sports because you’re looking at managing the clock, protections, formations and you have to improvise some things. I thought Tyler did that. Coming up with the touchdown pass was great and there were several key plays in that drive.” Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal completed 6 of 13 passes in the final 80 yard touchdown drive. His final pass was a nine yard touchdown pass to Raghib Ismail Jr. with 17 seconds remaining in the game for the win.

“I thought our protection by the offensive line got better, which allowed Tyler (Vander Waal) to get some throws off. Wofford did a nice job against our running game, and we’ve got to continue to work on that. Particularly later in the game, I thought the amount of time Tyler got from his first read to his second was excellent.” Wofford recorded three quarterback sacks on the day and held Wyoming’s rushing game to 89 yards on 27 carries (3.3 yard average).