Coach Joe Legerski Comments On Cowgirls Road Win At Boise State

Behind a season-high effort from senior Liv Roberts, the Wyoming basketball team (9-5 overall, 2-1 MW) held the Boise State Broncos (8-7 overall, 2-2) almost 20 points under its scoring average with a 66-51 victory on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first time since Jan. 10, 2015 that the Cowgirls earned a win in Boise.

“We talked about that if Liv (Roberts) can get off to the start like she did today, it really relaxes everyone. Now as a group we need to continue to grow, because you can’t expect her to do that night in and night out especially going 9-of-9 from the field. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that.” Roberts followed up her 20-plus point effort from Wednesday nights 66-60 win over Nevada with a season-high 25 points along with six rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

“We keep talking about having to rest Taylor. She’s been playing around 38 minutes. Tonight she played 36 so I guess we accomplished that. When you are 4-of-5 from three, have five defensive rebounds, five assists and the most difficult match-up. She continues to impress, play well and it was exactly what we needed. We had so many good efforts tonight.” Sophomore Taylor Rusk had 12 points, five rebound and five assists. Junior Marta Gomez also chipped in with 11 points.

The teams traded early baskets to begin the game with Wyoming stretching the lead to 16-8 after going on an 11-0 run. The Cowgirls kept the momentum going and opened up the second period with ten straight points to extend the lead to 26-10. Boise State would go on their own 8-0 run to close the gap to ten, 28-18. Wyoming scored the final four points of the half to take a 32-18 advantage in to the locker room.

Boise State scored the first five of six points to begin the third to pull within ten, 33-23 but six unanswered by the Cowgirls pushed it back to a 16-point advantage, 39-23. Boise State would cut the lead to 58-49, but would get no closer.

The Cowgirls will host league-leading New Mexico Lobos (3-1, 15-2) on Wednesday night the Arena-Auditorium.