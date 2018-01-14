Coach Legerski Comments After Yesterday’s Cowgirl Win AT CSU

Fort Collins, CO – The Wyoming basketball team (11-5 overall, 4-1 MW) won its fourth straight game with a 53-49 victory over the Colorado State Rams (11-6 overall, 3-3 MW) on Saturday afternoon in Fort Collins, Colorado. It’s the first win for the Cowgirls in Moby Arena since March 6, 2013 when they won 65-51.

Here are some post game comments from Cowgirl head coach Joe Legerski:

“We really showed a lot of composure at the end of the game. We talked about just believing,” The Cowgirls led 43-42, with 3:09 in the game. Out of a timeout, a Cowgirl field goal pushed it to a three point advantage followed by a CSU basket making it 45-44. Four straight points by Wyoming made it 49-44 with under a minute left to go. The Rams woould get to within two, 49-47, but that would be as close as it would get. Bailee Cotton hit four of six free throws down the stretch to come away with the 53-49 win.

“We did just enough defensively in the last 30 seconds but CSU did not go away. I have great respect for their staff. I’ve known all of them for a long time. We joked at the start whoever got to 50 points can win because both teams like to defend. After the first half, I was thinking who ever got to 40 points you are going to win. That was just how tough everyone was playing and nobody was giving in defensively”. The Cowgirls lead at the half 22-14.

“I couldn’t be more proud for this group. It’s the first time the seniors have won here and that is big. It keeps us moving to the direction of you have to compete for 40 minutes and it will be tough the rest of the season.” It’s the first win for the Cowgirls in Moby Arena since March 6, 2013 when they won 65-51.

“Bailee (Cotton) was big for us today. There was nothing bigger than her drive right with the shot clock winding down and she lifts up for a baby hook shot. She grabbed rebounds, had a tough defensive assignment and played well on both ends of the floor. For her to lead us in points, rebounds, minutes played that’s just a tremendous effort.” Junior Bailee Cotton finished her night with a game-high 15 points, team-high eight rebounds and four assists.

The Cowgirls have a bye on Wednesday night followed by a home game against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, January 20th in the Arena-Auditorium.