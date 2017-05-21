Coal Camp Baseball: A Sweetwater County Pastime

Baseball legend Babe Ruth was once quoted as saying “Baseball, was, is and always will be the greatest game in the world”.

Well, for many who lived in the mining camps of Sweetwater County this was true.

During the late 1800’s and early 1900’s the Union Pacific Railroad sponsored many baseball teams which called Union Pacific mining camps home.

The towns of Reliance, Superior, Rock Springs, and Green River all had teams who participated in the league. The league consisted of teams all along the Union Pacific in states such as Wyoming, Utah, and even Colorado.

In 1935, the team in Superior purchased their uniforms from the New York Yankees.

One of the biggest games to take place between the teams was in 1926 when Reliance defeated Superior 3-2 for the UPCC Pennant. It is said that over one thousand people were in attendance at the game.