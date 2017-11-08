Coat Bank Accepting Donations

The Rock Springs Housing Authority coat bank is currently accepting donations of heavy winter coats.

The coat bank is especially in need of the following coat sizes:

Boy’s 4T, 5T,6T, 7, and 16/18

Girl’s 5 and 6

Young Adult and Men’s sizes

Coat donations can be dropped off at the Rock Springs Housing Authority Office at 233 C Street during regular business hours.

Please contact the Rock Springs Housing Authority at 307-352-1471 with any questions.

Last year the coat bank provided 170 coats to those in needs.