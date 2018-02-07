Coins For Camdin Raising Money To Help Boy With Rare Genetic Condition

A local family is working to raise money for genetic testing to help a 17-month-old child with a rare genetic condition.

Camdin Wiberg has been clinically diagnosed with Russell Silver Syndrome, a disorder caused by rare genetic defects which is characterized by stunted growth and limb or facial asymmetry (healthline.com).

Camdin’s family has worked with Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah in order to get genetic testing. These tests will provide insight into the proper treatment options for Camdin’s specific situation. However, the genetic testing has been denied by insurance—leaving the family to come up with the funds on their own.

Coins for Camdin has provided several ways to donate for the cause.

A Rifle Raffle is taking place for an AR15 DPMS 5.56/223, sponsored by Elk Bomb Shooting Supply in Rock Springs. Only 600 tickets will be sold, and the winner will be announced on March 4th. Tickets are 1 for $10 or 6 for $50. Tickets are available at Elk Bomb Shooting Supply and Shadow Mountain Furniture in Rock Springs, or contact Coins for Camdin on Facebook.

The Coins for Camdin group also has a charitable account at America First Credit Union. A GoFundMe account is available for donations.

In addition, the Coins for Camdin Facebook page provides updates on Camdin and ways you can donate.