Cold Shooting Cowboys Drop Home “Border War” Game

Laramie, WY – The Cowboy offense struggled in a 78-73 loss to Colorado State on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Pokes shot just 36 percent from the field for their lowest percentage since shooting 34 percent at South Carolina on Dec. 6.

“I thought we came out with great energy to start the game, but CSU answered that initial punch and the run that they made after that hurt us,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “We did put ourselves back in a good position at halftime, down only one point. The second half of basketball was a better brand of basketball for us, but they (Colorado State) made more plays than we did.”

Senior forwards Hayden Dalton and Alan Herndon (pictured above) led all scorers with 18 points, each.

The Pokes raced out to a 6-0 lead in the opening two minutes going a perfect 3-of-3 from the field. But CSU came back to tie the contest at 8-8 with 16:11 left in the frame.

The Rams went on a 14-0 run to build a 22-9 lead on the Cowboys with eight minutes remaining. The Pokes went 0-of-9 from the field during the surge from the Rams. The Pokes went 13 minutes without a basket until Herndon cut the lead to 10 points at 28-18 with just over four minutes left in the half. UW was 0-of-14 from the field during the slide.

The Herndon three fueled a 14-0 run that made it a 28-27 game with 1:20 left in the first half. The Pokes made four-straight field goals and held the Rams scoreless for over five minutes. J.D. Paige added a pair of freebies that was followed by James with two at the line making it a 30-29 game in favor of CSU at the break.

The Rams opened the half with a quick 5-0 run in the first 45 seconds of the frame to build a 35-29 lead. Dalton scored five-straight points for UW making it a 37-34 ball game, as he went over 100 career threes to open his scoring spree.

Dalton tied the contest with 15:53 remaining on a deep three pointer after he grabbed a rebound on a missed Louis Adams free throw. A scoreless run of over two minutes by the Pokes allowed CSU to build a 48-42 lead with 11:42 remaining.

The Pokes went without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes, as CSU built an 11-point lead at 61-50 with 6:36 remaining. The Cowboys cut it to five points after back-to-back threes from Herndon and sophomore guard Cody Kelley with 5:33 left.

The Rams would build the lead back to eight points at 68-60 with 3:22 left on a Prentiss Nixon jumper. Dalton brought the Pokes to within two points at 68-66 with 2:23 left on a three point play that brought energy to the Cowboy crowd. But J.D. Paige pushed the lead to six on a three pointer with 1:31 remaining.

The Pokes wouldn’t go away with a 4-0 run to make it a 73-71 game with 47 seconds left, But the Rams connected on late free throws to earn the 78-73 victory.

The Cowboys return to action next Saturday heading to Logan, Utah to take on Utah State for a 7 p.m. start.