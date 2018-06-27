College Square Car Wash Burglary Suspect Arrested

On Friday, June 22nd, 2018 Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 2900 College Dr. (College Square Car Wash) in reference to a burglary.

The investigation revealed that the coin machines were pried open and money had been stolen. A potential suspect wearing a grey hoodie, light-colored hat with a flat brim, blue jeans, and grey shoes was observed fleeing the area in a maroon older style sedan with a faded roof.

Later the same day Officers contacted the suspect vehicle and driver who identified himself as Corby Leckie. A search of the vehicle revealed the clothing used in the theft along with several typical burglar tools including a pry bar and flashlights.

It was later discovered that the man who identified himself as Corby Leckie was actually Christopher Leckie and he had used his brother’s name because he already had an active arrest warrant for burglary.

Christopher Leckie was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking a coin machine with intent to commit theft, three counts of destruction of property, interference with a police officer and the arrest warrant for burglary. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.