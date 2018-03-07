Colonel Haller Appoints New Rawlins Lieutenant

Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller recently announced the promotion of Trooper Tyler Chapman to a new leadership role within the agency. Trooper Chapman has been appointed to the position of Lieutenant overseeing the Rawlins and Wamsutter areas of WHP Division “H”.

Lieutenant Chapman started his career in March of 2004 and is a veteran Trooper with vast experience and training. He has been a Crash Team member for many years and is currently ACTAR (Accreditation Commission For Traffic Reconstructionists) certified. Lieutenant Chapman brings a historical work ethic along with his team and personal approach, positioning Division H in good hands moving forward.

Lieutenant Chapman officially began his new assignment on March, 1st, 2018 and is replacing Lt. Bob Garner who retired in December 2017.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Chapman at his promotional pinning ceremony on March 28th at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the WYDOT Rawlins conference room, located at 301 Airport Rd, Rawlins, Wyoming.