Colorado Climber Dies From Fall in Wind River Mountain Range

A Colorado man died from a fall in the Wind River Mountain Range earlier this week.

According to information from the Sublette County Sherriff’s Office, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan, of Durango, Colorado, died following a fall of between 400 and 800 feet during a climbing outing on Monday.

On Monday, August 28th at approximately 6:34 p.m., the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office received the report that Sullivan had fallen in the Steeple Peak area of the Wind River Mountain Range. The information received indicated that it was a significant fall and the climber sustained massive trauma and was believed to be deceased. The fall had occurred earlier in the day and the climbing partner had no means of communication. The climbing partner had to hike until she made contact with a group with a satellite phone to report the fall.

Tip Top Search and Rescue was immediately activated. Due to the late hour, it was decided that the helicopter would be sent out to the area the next morning, as it is not equipped to operate during night time hours.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Tip Top Search and Rescue and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to the area of the fall, by helicopter. Michael Sullivan’s body was located at the base of Steeple Peak. It was apparent that he had sustained massive trauma and was deceased. Due to high winds, the helicopter was unable to insert personnel into the area to recover the body.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Tip Top Search and Rescue Helicopter was sent back to the Steeple Peak area where Michael Sullivan’s body was successfully recovered. The body was transported back to Big Sandy Trail Head where it was transferred to Sublette County Coroner Curt Covill.

During the investigation, it was found that Sullivan had arrived to the Cirque of Towers area on the week of August 22, where he met up with a climbing partner. They made two climbs at different locations during that week. On Monday, August 28th, Sullivan and his climbing partner climbed Steeple Peak. The two reached the summit and were descending back down the peak. Between the first and second rappelling station Sullivan was not roped in and lost his footing, falling between 400 and 800 feet.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play.