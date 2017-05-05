Colorado Man Faces Drug Charges

A Colorado man reported driving erratically on Interstate 80 is in custody facing drug charges.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Combined Communications Center in Green River aired a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report describing a silver Dodge Charger on Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs speeding and passing vehicles on the right-hand shoulder.

Captain Brett Stokes, Deputy Sheriff Chris Sutton, and Trooper Joseph Minick of the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the report. Captain Stokes soon spotted the Charger and clocked it doing 85 miles per hour in a 75 MPH zone. Deputy Sheriff Sutton stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Andre Tremel Ray, 33, of Loveland, Colorado.

Trooper Minick detected the odor of marijuana coming from the Charger and a subsequent search resulted in the recovery of an undisclosed amount of marijuana and cocaine. Ray was placed under arrest and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and felony-level Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

As of press time, Ray remains in custody pending an initial appearance in Circuit Court.