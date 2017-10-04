Comedy Night To Benefit Special Olympics

Life Skills Wyoming is hosting a Comedy Night in Rock Springs to benefit the Special Olympics of Wyoming.

Comedians Tony Deyo and John Felts will perform at the Broadway Theater on October 14, 2017 with doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25 each if purchased in advance and $35 each if purchased at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at http://conta.cc/2xEcKWd, at the Rock Springs Chamber, and at the Life Skills office at 2908 Foothill Blvd.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Sweetwater County Program for the Special Olympics.

Silent auctions will also take place as part of the fundraiser.

Hor d’oeuvres and a beverage bar will be available during the event.

For more information on Comedy Night, contact Rebecca Hanks at 307-362-6422.