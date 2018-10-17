Commander Robinson Retires From Rock Springs Police Department

After 28 years of serving the citizens of Rock Springs, Rock Springs Police Commander Clark Robinson is retiring.

Advertisement

Clark’s career began in 1990 and worked as a Patrol Officer, Detective, earned the promotion of Sergeant and then later to Commander. Clark graduated from the FBI National Academy Session 215 in 2003.

During his years at the department Clark took on the responsibilities of Rangemaster, Firearms Instructor, Crime Scene Reconstructionist and Instructor, Use of Force Instructor, Armorer, Critical Accident Reconstructionist, and Tactical Response Team Member.

Advertisement

Clark will continue his career with the Rock Springs Police Department as an Evidence Technician.