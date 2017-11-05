Comments From The Coach After Pokes Win

Here are some comments from Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl after last night’s 16-13 win over Colorado State:

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl was asked after the game about his defense’s stop on big fourth down attempt by CSU in the fourth quarter and the following drive by the Cowboy offense to take the lead:

“I am certainly proud of the team on that response on the drive down the field,” said Bohl. “I was proud of Drew Van Maanen coming up with a big catch, and he had not only one stinger but two on the play. It was a remarkable game”.

Bohl talked about the heart and desire of his team:

“You talk about the will and desire of this football team. Our culture has changed in the locker room and those guys do everything they can to win a football game the right way. This was a classic Wyoming Cowboy win.”

Bohl was asked if he thought the weather had an effect on the game:

“We talked about weather in our pregame meal. I was a young coach, and I once heard Woody Hayes, the old Ohio State coach, say that if you are going to play in the North Atlantic then practice in the North Atlantic. If you are going to play in Wyoming you have to train in Wyoming. That’s one of the reasons we go outside and mix it up in all these elements. This was a classic football game. Hats off to Colorado State, they played hard and so did we.”

Wyoming returns to action next Saturday night at Air Force. Game time is 8:15 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM. Pregame show begins at 7:00 p.m.

A