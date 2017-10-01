Comments From Craig Bohl After Saturday’s Cowboy Win

Here are some comments from Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl after Saturday’s 45-10 win over Texas State:

“This was quite a decisive win for us,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “We’ve had a lot of games that have been close, but it was great to be able to get some back-up players in when the game was in hand”. (The Cowboys and the Bobcats were tied at 0-0 after the first quarter, but the offense and defense put 31 points and the board in the second quarter to lead 31-10 at the half and 45-10 at the end of three quarters.)

“We did have an explosion in the second quarter where we scored in all phases of the game, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been a coach that we’ve had a player (Tyler Hall) return a kick-off for a touchdown two games in a row. That is a really hard feat in college football. Really pleased with that but moreover happy with the win.” (Tyler Hall returned a second quarter kick off 95 yards for a touchdown immediately after Texas State had scored their only touchdown of the game to cut Wyoming’s lead to 14-10. Hall returned a kickoff 98 yards the previous week against Hawai’i. Hall is now the first Cowboy ever to have two kickoff return touchdowns in a single season.)