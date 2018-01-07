Comments For Coach Allen Edwards After Pokes Overtime Win Last Night

Here are comments from Wyoming Cowboy head basketball coach Allen Edwards after last nights 79-78 overtime win over Boise State at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Pokes are 3-0 in overtime games this season. The win was the Pokes largest comeback since defeating UNLV after trailing by 17 points on January 9, 2016.

“I’m excited that we had a great crowd to support them. We are going to enjoy it for tonight, and then we have to move on and start preparing for our next game.” The Cowboys erased a 16-points first half deficit to down the Boise State Broncos (13-3, 3-1 MW). The Pokes shot 67 percent in the second half to improve to 11-5 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West play.

“At halftime, I didn’t yell. What I said to them was I was just disappointed in our first-half effort, and I think they felt my hurt. We talked about being more assertive and aggressive on defense and on offense, and I thought we had a much better second half because of it”. The Cowboys trailed 17-3 to start the game and 43-27 at the half. The Pokes came out of the locker room and went on an 11-0 run to make it a 43-38 contest three minutes into the half. Sophomore guard Cody Kelley gave UW their first lead of the game from the free throw line at the 8:08 mark of the second half.

“It is like any other night in that we have different guys step up on different nights”. Hayden Dalton led all scorers with 29 point and added 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Dalton scored the first 10 points of the game for UW. Freshman guard Hunter Maldonado contributed eight points, matching his career high, and knocked down a career-high two triples. Cody Kelly added 9 points including the go-ahead three point shot in overtime.

Junior guard Justin James made history, passing the 1,000-point mark in the second half to become the 36th Cowboy to do so. James finished the night with 15 points,

Up next for Wyoming will be a road game at New Mexico (2-2, 7-10), a 80-47 winner Saturday over San Jose State (0-4, 3-12).