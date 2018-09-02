Comments From Head Coach Bohl After Yesterday’s Loss To Washington State

Here are some comments for Wyoming Cowboy head football coach Craig Bohl after Saturday’s 41-19 home opener loss to Washington State:

“They (Washington State) played well and have a good football team. We were going to need to play well. There were too many opportunities this afternoon that we needed to make plays on, but we didn’t capitalize.”

“Washington State has some phenomenal wide receivers, and they taxed our back end. But not having our defensive front create any pressure also contributed to the success of their passing game.” Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 38 of 57 passes for 319 yards, one interception and three TDs. Cougar running back James Williams had 10 receptions for 53 yards and one receiving TD. Receivers Jamire Calvin, 82 receiving yards, and Tay Martin, 73 receiving yards, led the Cougars in receiving yards.

“Their quarterback did a great job, and their offensive line was unbelievable. We have some good pass rushers, but rarely were we able to generate pressure with four men.” Wyoming was able to record 6.0 tackles for loss on the day, but was unable to record a single quarterback sack. The Pokes did force two WSU turnovers — a fumble that was forced by and recovered by sophomore defensive end Garrett Crall that led to Wyoming’s first touchdown and an interception by redshirt junior cornerback Antonio Hull that led to UW’s second TD.

“Offensively, it was going to be imperative that we run the ball. We got close to breaking some open. In the third quarter, we had a chance to make a big move, but we only got a field goal when we needed a touchdown.” Nico Evans rushed for 89 yards on 18 carries and a touch down but left the game early in the third quarter with a rib injury. Freshmen running backs Jevon Bigelow (42 rushing yards on 11 carries) and Xazavian Valladay (15 yards on four carries) took over the running back chores after Evans was sideleined.

“I think they beat us in all three phases of the game, offensively, defensively and in the kicking game,” said Bohl. “They are a good football team, but I believe we can be a good football team too.”

Wyoming will travel to play Missouri next Saturday. The Tigers defeated UT-Martin 51-14 Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.