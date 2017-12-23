Comments From Head Coach Craig Bohl After Bowl Victory

Here are some comments from Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl after Wyoming defeated Central Michigan 37-14 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on Friday:

“First of all thanks for the hospitality our team has received here in Boise. It was a great win for us and put our team in a great position moving forward.”

“We have been productive in takeaways this season and today was exceptional,” Bohl said. “This team has been remarkable with takeaways and today topped it off.” – Wyoming recorded a school record eight takeaways in the game. and finished the game as the current national leaders in turnovers this season with 38. o the contest. The eight turnovers is also a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record.

“We set a goal to return Cowboy football back to national prominence. This is one of the other steps. You want to come in, not just get in a bowl game, this is the first time we’ve been to back-to-back bowl games in 30 years. To get in one, we preached to our football team that we got to figure out a way to win one”.

“Central Michigan is an excellent program. They’ve won a lot of football games. To beat a really solid program like this convincingly, it’s going to put us in good position for next year.” – Central Michigan came into the game winners of their last five games and finished with an 8-5 record on the season.