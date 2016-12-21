Commerce Bank Makes Donation to Food Bank Of Sweetwater County

Commerce Bank of Wyoming recently gifted $4,365.00 to The Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Their “Feeding the Hungry” promotion, which ran during the month of November.

According to their press release, the “Feeding the Hungry” promotion is “a way to help individuals and families in the Rock Springs community who depend on the Food Bank throughout the holiday season”.

The releases wen on to state “on average, the Food Bank serves 300 – 400 families a month”. Commerce Bank matched all funds up to $1,000.00, given by donors.