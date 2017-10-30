Commerce Bank Names New Vice President, Business Banking Officer

Rock Springs, WY-Commerce Bank of Wyoming announced today that Tiffany Georgis joined their team as Vice President, Business Banking Officer. Georgis will be responsible for commercial lending in and around Sweetwater County.

Georgis brings over twenty years of lending and banking experience to Commerce Bank of Wyoming. According to the press release, she has specific experience in working with small business owners and helping them succeed through various challenges.

Georgis has most recently been a Commercial Relationship Manager for US Bank in Grand Junction, Colorado. She has relocated to Rock Springs, WY to be closer to family.

“I am excited to return to Rock Springs and believe it is a great place to live, work and raise a family” comments Georgis. “I’m proud to join the team at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. I am impressed with the Bank’s dedication to their customers and to the communities they serve. The staff is personable, very knowledgeable and everyone works together as a team”.

“Tiffany’s knowledge and expertise in commercial lending will strengthen our service to our present and future commercial loan customers” said Mike Jacobson, President and CEO. Commerce Bank of Wyoming is pleased to welcome Tiffany Georgisl to the Bank and back to the Rock Springs community.