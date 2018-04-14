Commerce Bank Names Tiffany Georgis Vice President, Branch Manager

In a press release sent to Wyo4News, Commerce Bank of Wyoming announced that Tiffany Georgis of Rock Springs has been promoted to Vice President, Branch Manager.

In her new position, Georgis will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of the Branch. She will also lead the Business Development and Customer Relations efforts for Rock Springs’ Commercial Lending Department.

Georgis is a native of Rock Springs having graduated from Rock Springs High School. She is also a graduate of Colorado Mesa University and has over 20 years of lending and banking experience.

“Since joining our organization, Tiffany has continued to exhibit strong leadership and customer service skills, said Commerce Bank of Wyoming, President and CEO Mike Jacobson. “She continues to play a strong role in the strong performance Commerce Bank of Wyoming and will do an outstanding job in her new role.”

The release also stated that Nema Martin will continue to serve as VP Business Banking and Shannon Alam as AVP Branch Operations Manager.