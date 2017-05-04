Commerce Bank of Wyoming Hosting Community Shred Day

Commerce Bank of Wyoming is hosting Community Shred Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

The public is invited to Commerce Bank of Wyoming, located at 1575 Dewar Drive #100, to shred sensitive documents.

Items include scam mailings, personal documents, bank statements, and more. Participants are asked to remove all metal like paper slips and staples before shredding.

Each person is limited to five standard sized boxes of documents to shred.

Food is available on location.

The bank will also offer tips on how to protect your identity.