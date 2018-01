Commissioners Appoint Board Liaisons

The Board of County Commissioners has appointed liaisons for non-elected offices, boards, and departments for 2018.

Below are the liaison appointments for each Commissioner for the year:

Chairman Reid O. West:

Library Board

Events Complex/Fair Board

Tripartite Board

2013 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Boards

Young at Heart

Commissioner Wally J. Johnson:

Public Lands

Planning and Zoning

Facilities

Human Resources

Grants

Commissioner John Kolb:

Combined Communications

Information Technology

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board

STAR Transit Board

Parks and Recreation Board

Purchasing

Commissioner Don Van Matre:

Veteran Services

Public Works (Engineering, Road and Bridge)

Custodial

Airport Board

Museum Board

Weed and Pest Board

Golden Hour Board

Commissioner Randy (Doc) Wendling:

Fire Warden

Juvenile Probation

Environmental Health

Health Board

Southwest Counseling Board

Communities Protecting The Green Board

Ambulance Services Board