Commissioners Appoint Several To Boards and Commissions

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners appointed several people to boards and commissions today.

Three positions were filled for Solid Waste Disposal District No 1 in Rock Springs. The three vacancies included two expired terms—previously filled by Charlotte Doak and Michael Femelia—and an unexpired term previously filled by Jack Simmerman.

Randy W. Foster and Tim Sheehan were appointed to serve three year terms on the board, and Brent Lloyd was selected to take over the unexpired term ending on March 1, 2019.

Solid Waste Disposal District #2 in Bairoil and Wamsutter also have a new member. Gust J. Hatanelas was appointed to fill the unexpired term previously held by Eric Hammond. That term will expire July 1, 2020.

Several people applied for an opening in Planning and Zoning. Angela Wilson was appointed to serve on the Planning and Zoning Board—filling the unexpired term of Dave Ruggera through July 1, 2018.

Jon Aimone was appointed to the Weed and Pest Board. Aimone fills the unexpired term which was held by Gordon Johnson. The term expires January 1, 2019.