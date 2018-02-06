Commissioners Approve Drug Trafficking Grant Agreement

The Sweetwater County Commissioners today approved a grant agreement to combat drug trafficking in the area.

The 2018 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) grant agreement from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation totals $75,280. This is a federal grant which does not require a cash match.

The funds will be used for payroll costs for a full-time Task Force Officer assigned by the Sheriff’s Office to carry out HIDTA initiatives as part of the Southwest Enforcement Team. The grant will cover salary as well as fringe benefits like insurance, retirement, and more.

The purpose of the grant is to combat drug trafficking problems by coordinating enforcement efforts.

Sheriff Mike Lowell told the Commissioners that his teams have been responsible for 1400 pounds of narcotics with a street value of about $6 million in the past year.

The Commissioners unanimously approved the grant agreement.