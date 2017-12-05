Commissioners Approve Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant

A grant to help pay for overtime costs at the Sheriff’s Office during special events, holidays, and enforcement campaigns was approved by the Board of County Commissioners today.

The grant, totaling $17,300, was awarded to the Sheriff’s Office by the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.

The funds will be used to cover overtime costs for deputies who choose to work during events and holidays such as during special enforcement periods, Christmas, the Super Bowl, Red Desert Rodeo, and more.

The grant funding is intended to help the Sheriff’s Office in reducing highway deaths, injuries, and crashes resulting from people driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The Board of County Commissioners for Sweetwater County approved the grant during their regularly scheduled meeting today.