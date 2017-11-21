Commissioners Approve Hospital Affiliation Agreement

An affiliation agreement between the University of Utah and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has officially been approved.

The affiliation agreement was approved by the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees during their meeting on November 1, 2017 pending approval by the County Commissioners.

During their regularly scheduled meeting today, the Commissioners approved the extension of the agreement.

Hospital CEO Irene Richardson said the agreement allows local hospital staff to gain pursue education opportunities with the University of Utah. A U of U representative noted that 34 people from MHSC have received 346 hours of education from the University of Utah in the past 10 months.

In addition, Richardson said the affiliation allows the hospital to have doctors with specialties that they would otherwise not be able to afford. One such specialty is cardiology. About 150 people utilize the hospital’s cardiology clinic each month, many of whom would have to seek care from other locations if the affiliation did not allow for specialists to come to MHSC.

Commissioner John Kolb, who serves as the liaison to the Hospital Board, said he believes the affiliation is good for the hospital.

“It’s always been my opinion that collaboration between resources is the best way to go,” said Kolb.

Commissioner Kolb also encouraged the community to speak to the hospital’s Board of Trustees about issues they have with the hospital.

The affiliation agreement was unanimously approved by the Commissioners.