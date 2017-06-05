Commissioners To Consider Early Retirement Program During Upcoming Meeting

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners is considering an early retirement program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

The Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in the Commissioners Chambers in Green River.

Among topics includes an early retirement, or “Voluntary Separation,” program.

The Voluntary Separation Program provides the opportunity for departments to reduce staff through voluntary reductions. This proposal comes as the County expects to receive about $3.7 million less in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.

If approved, the Voluntary Separation Program would provide participating County employees with the option to receive a one-time benefit of $30,000 if they choose to retire from their position.

Participants in the program may choose to receive the $30,000 as a cash benefit or health insurance benefit.

All full-time County employees who have worked for Sweetwater County Government at least eight years are eligible for the program. Those who work for the various component units of the county like the Museum, Events Complex, Southwest Counseling, Recreation Department, and Library, are not eligible for the program but may have similar options provided by their corresponding boards.

Those seeking to participate in the program would be required to execute a Voluntary Separation Agreement and Release before June 18, 2017 at 5 p.m. and would be required to leave employment no later than August 31, 2017 or another date otherwise authorized.

Other topics on the meeting agenda include the annual report from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, a discussion on the License/Permit fee schedule, Museum Update, requests to re-staff vacant positions, and more.

A full agenda can be viewed below. The agenda is tentative and subject to change.

The agenda can also be found online at: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/650

The packet for tomorrow’s meeting, which contains information related to items covered, can be found at the following link: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/651

A Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Workshop will take place at 1:30 p.m. following the regularly scheduled meeting.