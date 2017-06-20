Commissioners Make Several Board and Commission Appointments

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners made several Board and Commission appointments during their regularly scheduled meeting today.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:

William Marty Kelsey was selected to fill the open five-year term on the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees. The position was held by Robert Scott who was appointed to the unexpired term earlier this year. Scott previously told the Commissioners that he would fill the position until it expired and would not seek reappointment.

Kelsey will serve a five-year term.

Community Fine Arts Center Board:

No applicants have applied to fill the two vacancies on the Community Fine Arts Center Board. These positions are open due to the term expiring for Debbie Bullock and the resignation of Lu Sweet.

Health Board:

Kathy Luzmoor and Dr. Donald West have been reappointed to the County Health Board.

Library Board:

Brenda Casey was selected to fill the open three-year term on the Library Board.

Museum Board:

Danielle Mathey was reappointed to the Museum Board, and Tim Savage was appointed. Both will serve three-year terms.

Planning and Zoning Commission:

Richard Terry Leigh and Patricia Moody were reappointed to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. They will each serve three-year terms.

Predatory Animal Board:

Aaron Draycott was selected to serve a three-year-term for the County Predatory Animal Board.

Recreation Board:

Pat Dorigatti was appointed to the County Recreation Board, and Traci Ciepicla was reappointed. They will each serve a five-year term. One seat remains open.

Solid Waste Disposal District (Eden Valley):

James Hodder was reappointed to the Solid Waste Disposal District for Eden Velley, and Frank Keeler Keeler was appointed to the board. Each will serve a three-year term.

Solid Waste Disposal District #2 (Bairoil and Wamsutter):

Bobbie Amos and Eric Hammond were reappointed to serve three-year-terms on the Solid Waste Disposal District.

Southwest Counseling:

Kimberly Bramwell, Kathy Luzmoor, and Kori Rosetti were all reappointed to the Southwest Counseling Board. Amy Galley was appointed to the board. They will each serve a four-year term.

Star Transit Board:

Jeannie Demas was appointed to serve on the Star Transit Board.