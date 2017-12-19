Commissioners Make Two Board Appointments

The County Commissioners have appointed two new members to boards in Sweetwater County.

Robert Spicer was unanimously approved as the newest member of the Events Complex Fair Board. Spicer replaces Kent McCann in a five-year term effective January 1, 2018 as McCann’s term is expiring. The Commissioners said they appreciate McCann’s service on the board, but noted they typically do not appoint people to boards for more that two terms. McCann started on the board in 2004 when he was appointed to an unexpired term.

The Events Complex Board is a popular board on which to serve with a total of 17 people seeking the position.

Debbie Leisch was selected to serve a three-year term on the Library Board. The unanimous vote places Leisch on the board replacing Tim Winger whose term expired on December 1, 2017. Winger did not seek to be reappointed because he plans to relocate. The Commissioners said they appreciate Winger and the work he did while serving on the Library Board.