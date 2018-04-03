Commissioners Sign Sexual Assault Awareness Proclamation

A proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Sweetwater County was signed by the Board of County Commissioners today.

The proclamation urges people to learn what can be done to combat sexual violence and offer prevention measures, support, and services to survivors.

Teal bracelets are available throughout the community to wear in support of sexual assault awareness.

In addition, the YWCA of Sweetwater County will hold a Sexual Assault Awareness Run/Walk in partnership with local law enforcement at 9 a.m. on April 28, 2018 at the Expedition Island in Green River.

In 2017, the YWCA Center for Families and Children served 84 sexual assault victims in Sweetwater County.

The YWCA Center for Families and Children provides confidential services to female, male, and child victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, elder abuse, human trafficking, and stalking within Sweetwater County. The program provides services through offices in Rock Springs and in Green River, as well as operating a 24-hour crisis line and shelter.

Below are some statistics provided by the YWCA to the Commissioners during their meeting today:

91 percent of the victims of rape and sexual assault are female, and 9% are male.

54 percent of sexual assault victims are 18-34 years old.

Approximately 2/3 of assaults are committed by someone known to the victim.

Rape is the most under-reported crime in America; 63 percent of sexual assaults are not reported to police. Only 12 percent of child sexual abuse is reported to the authorities.

The prevalence of false reporting is low, between 2 percent and 10 percent

Below is the proclamation signed by the Commissioners today: