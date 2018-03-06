Commissioners Vote To Recommend Release Of All Wilderness Study Areas Within Sweetwater County

The Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County voted today to recommend to Congressman Liz Cheney that all the Wilderness Study Areas in Sweetwater County be released by Congress from their wilderness designation.

Congressman Liz Cheney has asked for input from Wyoming’s counties as she drafts a bill regarding Wilderness Study Areas, or WSAs. Sweetwater County’s recommendation will be considered in legislation Cheney proposes for the future of the WSAs.

Sweetwater County has 13 WSAs, two of which cross county lines into Fremont County. The WSAs are designated wilderness areas which prevent people from accessing them through mechanized means. This limits access primarily to those who are able to walk into them or ride horses.

Despite recommendations in 1991 to drop six of the wilderness areas, partially drop four areas, and keep 100% of three of them, Congress has not taken any action on the WSAs.

Approximately 30 people commented during today’s public hearing on the topic, and Commissioners received numerous calls, emails, and electronic comments via the county’s website prior to the meeting.

Comments ranged from those supporting the release of all the WSA’s to those who asked for the WSA’s to remain untouched. Others asked that the Commissioners wait until the BLM’s Resource Management Plan is complete before deciding on the future of Sweetwater County’s Wilderness Study Areas.

The Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of recommending the release of all the WMAs within the county.

Commissioners Wally Johnson, John Kolb, and Don Van Matre all voted in favor of the motion to recommend releasing the WMAs. Randy Wendling and Reid West both voted against the motion.

The Commissioners noted that public comments have been evenly split with approximately half in favor of releasing the wilderness areas and half against it.

Commissioners Johnson, Kolb, and Van Matre applauded Cheney’s efforts in looking at WMAs and said they support releasing the areas so they can be under county control.

Commissioners West and Wendling voted against the motion. They both said they believe there should be more time to speak with stakeholders and collect information before making a recommendation.

The Commissioners will sign a letter with the recommendation during their next board meeting.