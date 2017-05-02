Latest

Committee to Hold Oversight Hearing on Streamlining Infrastructure Projects

May 2, 2017

Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold an oversight hearing on “Infrastructure Project Streamlining and Efficiency: Achieving Faster, Better, and Cheaper Results,” at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Live streaming video of the hearing will be provided at http://epw.senate.gov.

DETAILS:

WHAT:        A committee oversight hearing on “Infrastructure Project Streamlining and Efficiency: Achieving Faster, Better, and Cheaper Results”

WHEN:        10:00 AM EDT, Wednesday May 3, 2017

WHERE:     406 Dirksen Senate Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mr. William T. “Bill” Panos

Director, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Cheyenne, WY

Ms. Leah F. Pilconis

Consultant on Environmental Law & Policy, Associated General Contractors of America, Arlington, VA

Mr. John Porcari

President of U.S. Advisory Services, WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff, Washington, DC

