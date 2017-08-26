Community Baby Shower Scheduled For September 9th

Calling all pregnant women, new moms, and parenting families! The third annual Sweetwater County Community Baby Shower is happening in September.

Join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, September 9th, at the Bunning Hall, located at 603 South Main Street in Rock Springs.

Local early childhood and family service providers will be present. All local pregnant women and parenting families are invited to this fun, FREE event.

The event will provide education, support, and information on the services available to you and your family. Exhibitors from more than 18 local early childhood and family organizations will provide information and giveaways to attendees. Join us for the information and stay for a free cookie and your chance to win one of the many raffles.

“The Community Baby Shower is a great way for pregnant women and new families to find out about all of the great local support available to them” said event organizer Trista Cross. “It’s truly a one-stop shop for local resources, organizations, and businesses that help pregnant women and new families in our community.”

For more information contact the Community Nursing Service at 307-922-5390.