Community Baby Shower Set For October 6th

ROCK SPRINGS —The fourth annual Community Baby Shower is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Young at Heart Senior Center.

The free event will include nearly two dozen exhibitors including community groups, businesses, health groups, safety organizations, and child care groups. You’ll find them all at 2400 Regan Drive, Rock Springs.

Families will have a wealth of information to draw from, including family-friendly activities, crafts, sensory tables, Zumbini, as well as snacks.

The first 50 people will receive a swag bag full of goodies. Those attending will receive a ticket to enter a drawing for a variety of gifts that are geared toward kids, parents and expectant mothers.

For more information, contact Sweetwater County Community Nursing’s Trista Cross at 307-922-5390.

Look for these exhibitors:

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Community Nursing

Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming

McGruff Safe Kits

Sweetwater County Library System

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

YWCA Center for Families and Children

Child Developmental Center

Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund

Castle Rock Medical Center

Parents as Teachers

Child Support Services of Wyoming

Western Wyoming Family Health

CLIMB Wyoming

Rock Springs Community Health Center

Children’s Dental Center

Rock Springs Police Department

Rock Springs Fire Department

WyHealth by OPTUM

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS)

Sweetwater Medics