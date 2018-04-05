Community Breakfast Tomorrow: Omelet Bar

The Young at Heart Community Center is hosting a Community Breakfast on Friday, April 6, 2018. An omelet bar breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guests are invited to make their own omelet and utilize a variety of ingredients.
The breakfast is $2.00 for children, $6.00 for people age 59 and under, and $4.00 for people over 60 years of age with a filled out AGNES form.
All proceeds directly benefit Young at Heart.
Young at Heart Center is located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
