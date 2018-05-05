Community Fine Arts Center Offering Youth Art Camp

If you are looking for a summer activity for a fifth through ninth grade student, the Community Fine Are Cneter will be presenting their ArtCamp June 4th – 7th and June 11th – 14th.

In press release to Wyo4News, it was announced that the Community Fine Arts Center and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services will be holding ArtCamp again with many creative ideas and projects.

Students will complete nearly a dozen projects including drawing in different medium, collage, watercolor and pastel painting, and sculpture. Students will receive a sketch book and experiment with different art techniques during the camp.

Two sessions, each four days long, are scheduled to help plan around other summer activities. Parents can select either June 4 – 7 or June 11 – 14 dates with the camp running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The only requirements of a small supplies fee and bringing a sack lunch each day.

School District No. 1 art instructor Nathan Wonnacott and retired art teacher Pamela Sipe will lead the students through activities to help them discover creative ways to express themselves through visual art. A daily lesson about art history and a famous artist is part of the lessons the students will enjoy.

For more information or to complete registration forms, visit the CFAC, 400 C Street, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.