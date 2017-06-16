Community Input Sought for ‘Paint by Numbers’ Style Mural

Mural season in Downtown Rock Springs is underway with one mural by Wyoming artist Dan Toro now in process on the west wall at 403 North Front Street. A second mural, planned for 701 2nd Street (the large, blue warehouse across from Broadway Burger Station), should begin in mid-July.

The planned mural is roughly 145 feet long and will incorporate a vintage postcard design – welcoming people into Downtown Rock Springs. The artist selected for the project is Jesse Stark from Pontiac, MI and he’s inviting the public to submit ideas to incorporate into each letter spelling out ROCK SPRINGS. Rock Springs or Sweetwater County land marks, native history, influential people, recreation/fun, wildlife, etc are all suggestions. Photos are appreciated but ideas are just as important. Once selected, each letter will contain one image representing our area, as shown on the rendering. Ideas and photos can be emailed to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at info@downtownrs.com.

The public will also be invited to help paint the mural. Artist Jesse Stark will draw the image onto the wall, marking each color with a number. Then the public will be invited to fill in the spaces. Following the community painting party, Stark will clean up the image and finish it with outlines and shading. While a date for the community painting hasn’t been set yet, details will be announced soon.

In September of 2016, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for murals in Downtown Rock Springs. The goal for the campaign was to raise $7,500. Over $19,000 was raised from the first campaign with Bruce and Carla Pivic matching the initial $7,500 goal. Four new murals are planned for the summer of 2017.