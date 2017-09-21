Community Services Grant To Help Low-Income Families

A grant to help low-income people in Sweetwater County was approved by the County Commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting this week.

A federal Community Services Block Grant for $189,594 has been awarded for a variety of projects which were recommended to the Department of Health by the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board.

The funding will be used to help empower low-income individual to overcome the effects of poverty.

The funding will go to several different agencies including the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs Young at Heart, Sweetwater County School District #1-Head Start, Sweetwater Family Resource Center, YWCA of Sweetwater County, and Sweetwater County/Sweetwater County Tripartite Board.

The funding will be dispersed as follows:

Food Bank of Sweetwater County ($14,777) Provide food assistance

Rock Springs Young at Heart ($52,979) Provide childcare services while parents are working, seeking employment, or attending school ($13,768) Provide homemaker services to elderly and disabled individuals ($24,782) Provide meals and special diet food to elderly and disabled individuals ($14,429)

Sweetwater County School District #1-Head Start ($39,258) Provide comprehensive case management for income-eligible Head Start parents through a Family Advocate

Sweetwater Family Resource Center ($24,323) Provide housing assistance

YWCA of Sweetwater County ($38,549) Provide childcare services while parents are working, seeking employment, or attending school ($27,535) Provide rent to victims through the Family Justice Center ($11,014)

Sweetwater County/Sweetwater County Tripartite Board ($19,708) Provide oversight, monitoring, board insurance and indirect costs ($15,708) Mandatory training for board members and subcontractors ($4,000)

